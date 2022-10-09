John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $23.80 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,781 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 87,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE OGE traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,712. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.