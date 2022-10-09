John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of AECOM worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $22,480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $18,242,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 435,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

