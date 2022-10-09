John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources accounts for about 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,567,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 533,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,705. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.