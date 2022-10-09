John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $14,750,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EXP traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.66. 257,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,530. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.46.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.