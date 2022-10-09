John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEG traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $55.32. 2,073,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

