John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.33% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In other news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $46,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $46,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,550.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $250,213. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RBB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,431. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $386.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.86.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

