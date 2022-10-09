John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 180.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Lumentum by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LITE stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 474,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,305. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

