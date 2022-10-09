John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,269,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $146.36. 1,231,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,031. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

