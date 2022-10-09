JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $101.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

