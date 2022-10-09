JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.47

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.47 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 104.20 ($1.26). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,282,742 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,486.67.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.82%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

