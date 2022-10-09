Jupiter (JUP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.75 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and $303,014.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter launched on August 15th, 2020. Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jup_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jupiter’s official website is jup.io. The official message board for Jupiter is blog.jup.io. The Reddit community for Jupiter is https://reddit.com/r/jupitercrypto/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Jupiter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,990,117.92064 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.00788639 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $702,785.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

