JUST Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. JUST has a market capitalization of $228.56 million and approximately $35.67 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. JUST has a current supply of 9,900,000,000 with 8,902,080,000 in circulation. The last known price of JUST is 0.02555143 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $23,483,683.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://just.network/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

