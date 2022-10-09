KAKA NFT World (KAKA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $125,581.23

KAKA NFT World (KAKA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One KAKA NFT World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. KAKA NFT World has a market cap of $125,581.23 and approximately $21,410.00 worth of KAKA NFT World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KAKA NFT World has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KAKA NFT World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KAKA NFT World Profile

KAKA NFT World’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. KAKA NFT World’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,800 tokens. KAKA NFT World’s official website is kakanft.com. KAKA NFT World’s official Twitter account is @kakanftworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. KAKA NFT World’s official message board is kakanft.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KAKA NFT World

According to CryptoCompare, “KAKA NFT World (KAKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KAKA NFT World has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KAKA NFT World is 0.02276515 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $42,989.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kakanft.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAKA NFT World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAKA NFT World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KAKA NFT World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KAKA NFT World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KAKA NFT World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.