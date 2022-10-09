Kakashi Sensei Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5,013.23 (KAKASHI)

Kakashi Sensei (KAKASHI) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Kakashi Sensei has a total market capitalization of $5,013.23 and approximately $17,267.00 worth of Kakashi Sensei was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kakashi Sensei has traded down 81.9% against the US dollar. One Kakashi Sensei token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kakashi Sensei Profile

Kakashi Sensei’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. Kakashi Sensei’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. Kakashi Sensei’s official website is kakashisensei.net. Kakashi Sensei’s official Twitter account is @kakashitoken.

Kakashi Sensei Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakashi Sensei (KAKASHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kakashi Sensei has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kakashi Sensei is 0.00000013 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kakashisensei.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kakashi Sensei directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kakashi Sensei should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kakashi Sensei using one of the exchanges listed above.

