Ki Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.95 Million (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ki has a total market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ki has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s genesis date was November 29th, 2018. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @ki_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ki is medium.com/ki-foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki (XKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Ki has a current supply of 947,624,753 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ki is 0.08954522 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,659.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://foundation.ki/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the exchanges listed above.

