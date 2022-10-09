King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $30,825.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG was first traded on December 12th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@kdagfoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @kdagfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “King DAG (KDAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. King DAG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 54,451,545 in circulation. The last known price of King DAG is 0.15650036 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $60.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kdag.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

