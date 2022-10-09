KING SAMO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $322.51 (KSAMO)

KING SAMO (KSAMO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One KING SAMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. KING SAMO has a market cap of $322.51 and approximately $13,976.00 worth of KING SAMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KING SAMO has traded 2,852.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KING SAMO Token Profile

KING SAMO was first traded on November 26th, 2021. KING SAMO’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KING SAMO is www.kingsamo.com. KING SAMO’s official Twitter account is @kingsamocoin?t=ey5u3yb94tbpyycgezb7oq&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KING SAMO

According to CryptoCompare, “KING SAMO (KSAMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. KING SAMO has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KING SAMO is 0.00000161 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.kingsamo.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KING SAMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KING SAMO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KING SAMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

