Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 218 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWL traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,427. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

