Klingman & Associates LLC Has $21.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $21,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,836,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $59.16. 63,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,535. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

