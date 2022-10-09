Klingman & Associates LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,472. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

