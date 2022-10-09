Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 2,106,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,837. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

