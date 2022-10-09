Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.00

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.13. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 29,214 shares trading hands.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

Further Reading

