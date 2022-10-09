KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up 7.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $32,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,412,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,371,861. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.