Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,215,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

