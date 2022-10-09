Lafayette Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Allegion Stock Down 2.1 %

ALLE traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 615,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. Allegion plc has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $137.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.