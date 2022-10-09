Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,554,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

