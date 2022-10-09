Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 148,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,595. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

