Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 114.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 544.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,448,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NSC traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,918. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $209.59 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.99.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

