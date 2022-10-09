Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded down $2.75 on Friday, hitting $95.49. 550,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $199.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.