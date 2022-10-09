Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded down $41.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,174.00. 139,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,116.69. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,649.59 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

