Lafayette Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.68. 1,226,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average of $228.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

