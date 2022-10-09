Lambda Market Cap Achieves $2.95 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $445,553.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lambda (LAMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lambda has a current supply of 6,000,000,000 with 1,646,414,197.7241733 in circulation. The last known price of Lambda is 0.00171359 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $445,733.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lambda.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

