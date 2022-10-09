LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Financial

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE:LCII opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

