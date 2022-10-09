Legia Warsaw Fan Token (LEG) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Legia Warsaw Fan Token (LEG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Legia Warsaw Fan Token has a total market cap of $348,676.05 and $98,537.00 worth of Legia Warsaw Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legia Warsaw Fan Token token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Legia Warsaw Fan Token has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Legia Warsaw Fan Token

Legia Warsaw Fan Token launched on May 3rd, 2021. Legia Warsaw Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,856 tokens. The official website for Legia Warsaw Fan Token is socios.com. The Reddit community for Legia Warsaw Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. Legia Warsaw Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Legia Warsaw Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Legia Warsaw Fan Token (LEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Legia Warsaw Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 426,850 in circulation. The last known price of Legia Warsaw Fan Token is 0.54560536 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $85,405.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

