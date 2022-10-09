Leisure Capital Management Acquires 21,849 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,215,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

