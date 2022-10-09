Leisure Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.48. 2,842,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,787. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.64 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.62.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

