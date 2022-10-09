Leisure Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Leisure Capital Management lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. 272,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,183. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.