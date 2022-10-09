Leisure Capital Management Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Leisure Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,963. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

