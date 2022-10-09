Leisure Capital Management Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,318,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leisure Capital Management owned approximately 1.40% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,481 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 158,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 430,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 489,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,390. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

