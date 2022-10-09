LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

