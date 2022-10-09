Less Network Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (LESS)

Less Network (LESS) traded 84.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Less Network has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of Less Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Less Network has traded down 85% against the US dollar. One Less Network coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Less Network

LESS is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2021. Less Network’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins. Less Network’s official Twitter account is @LessToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Less Network is less.xyz.

Buying and Selling Less Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT.”

