Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 584,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,403. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93.

