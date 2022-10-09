Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $607,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 7,934,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080,802. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

