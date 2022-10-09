Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.62. The stock had a trading volume of 221,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $237.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.10 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

