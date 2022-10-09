Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $9.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LICY. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Li-Cycle by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li-Cycle Trading Down 6.9 %
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Li-Cycle
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
