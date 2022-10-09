Lightcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,701.00 (LHC)

Lightcoin (LHC) traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Lightcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lightcoin has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lightcoin has a market cap of $8,523.92 and $11,701.00 worth of Lightcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Lightcoin Profile

Lightcoin (CRYPTO:LHC) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2021. Lightcoin’s total supply is 42,789,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,000 tokens. The official website for Lightcoin is lightcoin.io. Lightcoin’s official Twitter account is @lhc_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightcoin (LHC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lightcoin has a current supply of 42,789,660 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lightcoin is 0.01305586 USD and is up 49.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $61.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightcoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

