Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,729,000 after buying an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Linde by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

Linde stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,935. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

