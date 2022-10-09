Litecoin Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.54 or 0.00275808 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001364 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003322 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029614 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,349,919 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 71,344,618.73050588 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 53.15192848 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 831 active market(s) with $253,512,896.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

