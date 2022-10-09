Lithosphere Hits 24-Hour Volume of $772,894.00 (LITHO)

Lithosphere (LITHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Lithosphere has a market capitalization of $1,685.77 and approximately $772,894.00 worth of Lithosphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lithosphere has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Lithosphere token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lithosphere alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lithosphere Token Profile

Lithosphere launched on October 31st, 2021. Lithosphere’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Lithosphere’s official message board is medium.com/lithospheric. The Reddit community for Lithosphere is https://reddit.com/r/lithospheric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lithosphere’s official website is lithosphere.network. Lithosphere’s official Twitter account is @superlitho and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithosphere Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithosphere (LITHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Lithosphere has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,316,885 in circulation. The last known price of Lithosphere is 0.00101784 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $336,896.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lithosphere.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithosphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithosphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithosphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithosphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithosphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.