LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Acquires A$76,017.27 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Get Rating) insider Christy Forest bought 361,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,017.27 ($53,158.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. It operates LiveHire, a cloud-based human resources productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

